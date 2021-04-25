Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$100.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$100.50.

TIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$101.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

TSE:TIH opened at C$99.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$89.99. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$61.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.71.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$984.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.3200004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$93,250. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

