TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of TPI Composites worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPIC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

In other news, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $83,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $58.21 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -75.60 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $465.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.10 million. Research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

