Transform Wealth LLC Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up about 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 57.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $805,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $303,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $98.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

