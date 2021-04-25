Transform Wealth LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $155,820,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after buying an additional 417,322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,027,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,064,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,842,000 after purchasing an additional 233,076 shares during the last quarter.

SDY traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.74. The company had a trading volume of 247,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,143. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.24.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

