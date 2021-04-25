Transform Wealth LLC Sells 712 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 1.4% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,345,000 after buying an additional 194,728 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $878,514,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $230.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78. The firm has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

