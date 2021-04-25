TransUnion (TRU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect TransUnion to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. TransUnion has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 3.16-3.31 EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.78-0.81 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. On average, analysts expect TransUnion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRU stock opened at $103.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a one year low of $69.99 and a one year high of $104.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.58.

In related news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,875 shares of company stock worth $3,420,357 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

