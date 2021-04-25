Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Financial Survey

Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Trident Acquisitions has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paya has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trident Acquisitions and Paya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions N/A -11.08% -0.78% Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Trident Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Paya shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Trident Acquisitions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Paya shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trident Acquisitions and Paya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trident Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 N/A Paya 0 0 5 0 3.00

Paya has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 47.20%. Given Paya’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paya is more favorable than Trident Acquisitions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trident Acquisitions and Paya’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.53 million N/A N/A Paya N/A N/A $4.28 million $0.18 59.44

Summary

Paya beats Trident Acquisitions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trident Acquisitions Company Profile

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions. It serves customers approximately through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company also has offices in offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

