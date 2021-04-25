TriNet Group (TNET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect TriNet Group to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. TriNet Group has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.16-1.39 EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 3.35-3.90 EPS.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.09 million. On average, analysts expect TriNet Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TriNet Group stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $31,942.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,347.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $47,296.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,217 shares of company stock valued at $6,805,025 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

