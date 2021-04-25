Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Trinity Industries worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 29,241 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 46,120 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 113,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,619,000 after buying an additional 497,334 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

TRN stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $473,225.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,529.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melendy E. Lovett sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $25,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,577 shares of company stock worth $927,801 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

