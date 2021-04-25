Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Receives $62.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TBK. Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $252,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.13. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

