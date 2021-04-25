TrueWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of SLYG stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $87.95. The stock had a trading volume of 71,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,055. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average is $78.05. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

