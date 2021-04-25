TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $770,000 Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,562 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 262.3% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Verde Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 380,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 110,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $54.82.

