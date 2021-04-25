TrueWealth Advisors LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,397. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average of $56.64. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $57.72.

