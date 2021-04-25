TrueWealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 95,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 77,972 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 98,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 42,191 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 45,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,934,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,702. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $54.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

