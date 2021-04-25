Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

MP opened at $29.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948 over the last 90 days.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

