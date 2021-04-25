Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 16,923 Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,923 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1,468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 210,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 196,809 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 181,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 33,146 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -109.55 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

