Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 5,105 LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RAMP. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,979,000 after buying an additional 514,428 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,385,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,396,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,177,000 after purchasing an additional 276,656 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,306,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,774,000 after purchasing an additional 261,143 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAMP opened at $49.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAMP. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,975.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

