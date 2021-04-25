Truist Financial Corp Has $384,000 Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689 over the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,197.08.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,283.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,168.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1,034.03. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $428.44 and a one year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.