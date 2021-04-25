Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNLI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNLI opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $316.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.63.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $144,091,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $102,642.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,466,163 shares of company stock valued at $159,691,322. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

