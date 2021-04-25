Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,816,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,168,000 after acquiring an additional 209,867 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in PPD by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,653,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,787,000 after acquiring an additional 457,350 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PPD by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 389,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 103,172 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PPD by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $28,139,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846 over the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPD. Truist cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Shares of PPD opened at $46.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and a PE ratio of 307.93. PPD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $46.49.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

