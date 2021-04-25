Truist Securiti Comments on Comerica Incorporated’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $70.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Comerica by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Comerica by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

