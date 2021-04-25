Truist Securiti Weighs in on Synovus Financial Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synovus Financial in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNV. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $71,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.