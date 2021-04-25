Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 143 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in VeriSign by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $2,072,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $3,511,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.83.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $211.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $2,444,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 843,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,745,297.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $128,037.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,051.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,678 shares of company stock worth $7,058,601. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.