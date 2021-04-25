Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,363 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.5% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.23.

Shares of JPM opened at $150.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

