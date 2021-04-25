TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $718.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. Equities analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 5,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Further Reading: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.