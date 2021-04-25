TrustSwap Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $3.98 or 0.00007945 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $325.73 million and $6.12 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00065585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00018835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00061917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00095250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.74 or 0.00695570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.17 or 0.07770920 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,806 coins and its circulating supply is 81,773,706 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

