TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.69

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as low as $0.55. TSS shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 21,600 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $10.87 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter. TSS had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 0.36%.

TSS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSSI)

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

