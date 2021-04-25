U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Insider Sells $1,138,800.00 in Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

USB opened at $57.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $58.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on USB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

