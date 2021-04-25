U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $65.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,245 shares of company stock worth $12,056,629. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after buying an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,292 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

