UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,078 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.80.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $188.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $34,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $107,216.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,370.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,693 shares of company stock worth $3,106,620. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

