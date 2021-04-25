UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Acushnet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Acushnet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Acushnet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 47.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $420.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

