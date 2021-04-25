UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 46,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

LPRO opened at $37.10 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

