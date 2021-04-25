UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 10,080 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,290 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOB shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $72.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

