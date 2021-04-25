Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.6% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $223.54 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $147.05 and a 12-month high of $226.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.95.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

