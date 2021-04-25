United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 18th

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

United Bancorp has raised its dividend by 23.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of UBCP opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34. United Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

