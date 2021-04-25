United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock opened at $178.96 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $181.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.45.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.