Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) CAO Sells $171,724.14 in Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) CAO Laureen Cook sold 8,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $171,724.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

UNTY stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $222.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 25.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNTY. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

