Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million.

Several research firms recently commented on U. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Unity Software stock opened at $102.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.02. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,597,960.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 654,393 shares of company stock valued at $70,832,824 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,870,777,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Unity Software by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,705,000 after buying an additional 1,113,783 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Unity Software by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,504,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,297,000 after buying an additional 1,897,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,813,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

