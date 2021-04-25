Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up to $101.44

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $101.44, but opened at $105.35. Upstart shares last traded at $109.00, with a volume of 13,086 shares changing hands.

UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.93.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $154,000.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

