US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

USX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised US Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on US Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $353,651.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 38,759 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 612,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 16,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USX stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. US Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1,002.00 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

