USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Shares Gap Down to $16.09

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.09, but opened at $15.45. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 2,110 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on USAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $158.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 86.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. On average, analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.80%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.