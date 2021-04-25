V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,785 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

