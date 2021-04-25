V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $281,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.21.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

