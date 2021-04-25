V Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,242.1% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 120,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 114,995 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $53.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

