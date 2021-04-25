V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,370 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,444,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 47,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000.

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $53.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.08.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

