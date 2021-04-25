V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,179 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000.

NGE stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72.

