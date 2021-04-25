Validity Market Cap Hits $11.83 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Validity has a market cap of $11.83 million and $19,936.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Validity has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.76 or 0.00005567 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018674 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.87 or 0.01288707 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,288,489 coins and its circulating supply is 4,286,245 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

