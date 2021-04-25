Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Holdings Increased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.55. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $48.71 and a 52 week high of $88.30.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.