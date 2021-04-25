Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $276.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $172.15 and a one year high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

