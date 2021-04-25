Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 90,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Moller Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 123,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,801,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $195.20 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.65 and a fifty-two week high of $195.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.98.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

